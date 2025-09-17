The Ministry of Education and Reconciliation and the Carenage Bay Holding Limited (Canouan Group) on Monday September 15th, 2025 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in the area of Technical and Vocational Education (TVET).
This MOU establishes a partnership between both organizations.
The goal is to strengthen collaboration in education, skills training, and sustainable development, with a focus on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) for the hospitality sector.
The key objectives of the MOU Includes:
- To enhance the quality and relevance of TVET hospitality instruction.
- To increase employment opportunities for graduates in top-tier hospitality roles.
- To align the national education system with tourism industry needs.
- To Support professional development for TVET educators. And;
- To promote sustainable, community-driven development.
