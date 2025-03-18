The Ministry of Education received over Two Hundred Thousand Eastern Caribbean dollars to support the Inclusive Education programme at the Fair Hall Government School.

The donation was handed over by Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Saints.

Addressing the handing over ceremony, Deputy Chief Education Officer, Joyce Blake – Browne, said that the ministry is grateful for the donation from the Church which will help to advance the project.

Blake-Browne added that over the last two (2) years, the Ministry of Education has given serious attention to important instructions and skills.

Minister of Education, Hon. Curtis King, said that he is pleased with the partnership.

The Minister further noted that the Government remains committed to providing quality education to everyone hence the ministry has introduced a series of beneficial initiatives, which are today having a revolutionary impact on the education system.

Representative of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Saints, Cozy Stewart, said the church will continue to partner with the ministry to improve inclusive education in the country.