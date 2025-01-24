Yesterday, January 23rd, 2025, the Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation in collaboration with Hachette LEARNING hosted its Annual Grade Six Writing Competition.

The competition showcased the talents of young writers highlighting their creativity and expression.

Ronique Charles of Lowmans Leeward Anglican School took first place, with second place going to Dmarion Caesar of CW Prescod Primary School, and third Place to Huwilus Michael of Fitz-Hughes Government School.

Best Expository writing went to Huwilus Michael of Fitz-Hughes Government School, best Narrative writing to Ronique Charles of Lowmans Leeward Anglican School, best Descriptive writing to Dmarion Caesar of CW Prescod Primary School, and best Persuasive writing to Teyanna Morris of Barrouallie Government School.