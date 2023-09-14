Two workshops will be conducted this month under the School Safety Recognition Programme.

Sixteen pilot schools will participate in workshop one from September 18th-20th while workshop two, involves the training of twelve local partnering agencies in using the Model Safe School Programme Assessment Tool from September 21st-22nd.

The Model Safe School Programme was adopted by twelve Ministries of Education in the Caribbean in 2017, as the preferred approach to reducing risk in the education sector.

The School Safety Recognition Programme workshops are being conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, UNICEF and CDEMA.

According to an official release from the ministry, The School Safety Recognition Programme will ultimately allow for the promotion of commitment, innovation and leadership in the education sector alongside the promotion of good practices for safe school standards.

It is also hoped that it will serve as a stepping-stone in disaster risk reduction and mitigation, through the development of a countrywide culture of safety.