The Ministry of Education is encouraging all secondary schools to participate in the essay-writing competition, being organized by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Garifuna Heritage Foundation.

The initiative aims to celebrate the contributions of the Garifuna people and enhance awareness of their culture among students.

Each school is invited to submit one essay on the following topics:

1. How are the indigenous people’s cultural traditions and practices, preserved and celebrated in St. Vincent and the Grenadines today?

2. Why should the Government of SVG acquire the island of Balliceaux?

3. Should the Garifuna language be taught in schools?

and

4. Should Garifuna descendants from other countries be entitled to Vincentian citizenship?

The top three essays will be presented at the annual Garifuna conference scheduled for March 2025.

Prizes will be given for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

The Deadline is set for February 14, 2025.