The Ministry of Culture will celebrate Emancipation Day with a cultural rally on Friday, August 2, 2024.

The event will take place at Heritage Square starting at 4 p.m.

Leslie-ann Millington, Cultural Research Assistant Officer, announced that the rally will feature a variety of performances including dancing, singing, and poetry, all with a “spiritual feel.” The event will also include a prize-giving ceremony.

Millington encouraged the public to don African-inspired attire every Friday throughout August.

This year’s Emancipation Cultural Rally will be themed “Embracing Our Past; Forging Ahead in the Future.”

Emancipation Day will be officially observed in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday, August 1.