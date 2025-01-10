On December 09th-13th, 2024, a team of four officers from the Ministry of Agriculture undertook a White Potato Study Tour in Dominica.

The study tour’s two main objectives were to provide an opportunity for technical officers from the Ministry of Agriculture in SVG to learn from the experiences of stakeholders in the white potato supply chain in Dominica, and to position the Ministry to develop a programme for white potato production, marketing and research as part of a wider strategy for import substitution, and in pursuance of the CARICOM 25 by 2025 plan.

The officers interacted with white potato crop stakeholders, participating in field visits and field demonstrations.

They were also able to interact with white potato farmers in the field.

The team was able to procure and ship white potato planting material for the establishment of trial plots on their return to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.