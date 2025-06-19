The Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Saboto Caesar said it is going to take a holistic approach, to re-educate Vincentians on the importance of eating healthy, locally, produced foods.

This came following a lecture delivered by Dr. Jerrol Thompson titled “Integrating Cultivation and Manufacture with Nutrition and Health for unique Marketing of Produce”.

Minister Caesar noted that the lecture was a timely one, given the high incidences of chronic non-communicable diseases, such as Cancers and Diabetes, which are the leading causes of death in the country.

The Agriculture Minster praised the work of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund (ZHTF) for its efforts in promoting backyard gardening among Vincentians.

He further urged the Ministries of Agriculture, Health and Education to work together to promote healthy eating.

In his presentation, Dr. Thompson said the consumption of foods high in Potassium and Nitrates, as well as fibre found in Plantain and Avocadoes will go a long way in improving the nation’s health.