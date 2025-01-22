The Ministry of Agriculture received a donation of vegetable seeds from the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) facilitated by Technical Specialist Mr. Michael Dalton.

The seeds were supplied by the Government of Uruguay, demonstrating their commitment to supporting resilience in nations affected by natural disasters.

This donation is intended to aid in the recovery efforts following the impact of Hurricane Beryl.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Saboto Caesar emphasized the critical importance of food security and nutrition in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, noting that this donation will greatly benefit farmers and the agriculture sector. Additionally, he highlighted its significance in supporting the hospitality sector and meeting the increasing demand for food production in the country.

Mr. Michael Dalton reaffirmed IICA’s commitment to assisting in the recovery process, and announced anticipation for additional shipments of vegetable seeds and broilers chicks to further support the revitalization of the agricultural sector in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.