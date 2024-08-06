On Friday, July 19, 2024, the Ministry of Agriculture’s (MOA) Forestry Division received a vital shipment of equipment aimed at facilitating volcanic cleanup efforts in the country’s mountainous areas. This delivery was made possible through the World Bank-funded Volcano Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP).

The equipment, valued at EC$346,046.99, was handed over to MOA’s Permanent Secretary, Nerissa Gittens. The items included 40 cutlass files, 65 hard hat safety helmets, 30 flagging tapes, 100 rain ponchos, 6 axes, 2 mechanic tool sets, 2 box end wrench sets, and 2 gasoline transfer pumps. Additionally, the MOA had previously received 8 rope pullers, 10 one-gallon containers of orange tree marking paint, 2 portable gas winches, and 4 chainsaws, complete with safety gear.

This initiative is a crucial component of the broader VEEP, which is designed to bolster disaster resilience, restore livelihoods, and rehabilitate infrastructure damaged by recent volcanic eruptions. The new equipment will significantly aid in the cleanup and restoration efforts within the “red zone” areas, enhancing both the safety of forestry workers and the sustainability of the nation’s forestry and agricultural sectors.