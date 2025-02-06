A five-day Enumerators and Supervisors Training for the 2025 Census of Agriculture and Fisheries Pilot commenced on Monday February 3rd and will conclude tomorrow February 7th.

The workshop is taking place at the University of the West Indies Open Campus.

This initiative will test the full census framework, including data collection, analysis and reporting.

Speaking at the opening ceremony was Chief Agricultural Officer, Renato Gumbs who emphasised that efficiency must be a priority and urged the field officers to conduct interviews thoroughly by avoiding shortcuts that could compromise data integrity.

He also explained that the census will provide crucial insights for policy formulation and resource allocation, making it imperative that every enumerator remains diligent and meticulous throughout the process.

Also present was Permanent Secretary from the Ministry of Agriculture, Nerissa Gittens-McMillan, who highlighted the broader impact of the data, noting that inaccuracies could hinder future planning and development.