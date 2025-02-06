The Ministry of Agriculture has stated the sheep and rabbits procured under the UBEC CERC SVG Food Insecurity Project for breeding, currently housed at the Dumbarton Agricultural station are in the birthing phase of the breeding process.

These animals are under the care of Dr. Nicole Timm, Animal Nutritionist within the Animal Health and Production Division and staff.

The sheep consists of two (2) breeds while the rabbits consist of 3 breeds.

Deputy Chief Agricultural Officer and Technical Focal Point for the UBEC CERC SVG Food Insecurity Project, Mr. Colville King indicated that offspring from the rabbits will be available in the coming weeks, while sheep distribution is expected in six to eight months.

He also stated that priority will be given to approved applicants under the project, after which distribution will extend to the wider public.

The SVG Food Insecurity Project seeks to enhance food and nutrition security by increasing the production and productivity of chosen commodities, particularly among business-oriented small farmers and fishers.