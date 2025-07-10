Forestry Summer Programme.

The 5 day programme will give participants the opportunity to see, explore, and understand the beauty and value of the national forest.

Activities will also include hiking, presentations, and games.

The programme will be held in:

North Leeward at the Spring Village Methodist Primary School from August 4 th to 8 th

to 8 North Windward at the Owia Primary School from August 11 th to 15 th , and

to 15 , and Bequia at the Bequia Anglican School from August 18th to 22nd

It will run from 9:00am to 2:00pm daily, and limited spaces are available.

The programme is brought to you by the Forestry Department in collaboration with the Ridge to Reef Project, funded by the Global Environment Facility and the United Nations Development Programme.

**Registration forms available at each location:

Owia – Leon Matthews (Range Officer), Rawl Baptiste, Mrs. Nero (Principal)

Spring Village – Cathleen Trumpet-Wyllie (Range Officer), Mrs. Holder

Bequia – Necy (432-3423), Select Store in Harbour (458-3009)