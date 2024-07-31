The Ministry of Agriculture is expanding its support for farmers and fisherfolk affected by Hurricane Beryl.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Ceasar announced that the ministry will repair damaged boats and engines for local fishers at a centralized location.

“We aim to provide direct support to ensure that boats are back at sea and fishing operations can resume smoothly,” Minister Ceasar stated.

The aid will also include technical assistance for both fishers and farmers.

For farmers, the government will offer tractor services and seedlings.

A total of $5.5 million has been allocated for agricultural production support, with an additional $2 million designated for the fishing sector.