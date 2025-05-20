The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour is deeply saddened by the news of the tragic passing of Leslyn Davis of Belmont.

The Ministry said on its Facebook page that Sister Davis was always a voice of wisdom and a solution oriented human being who was driven by pure love in everything she did. She was a great friend and a successful entrepreneur.

As one of our main food exporters, she assisted with feeding our Region through her weekly trade of agricultural produce to Trinidad and Tobago. Her contribution to the marketing of agricultural produce from St. Vincent and the Grenadines was exemplary and will be deeply missed.

Our farmers, exporters, technical officers and all those with whom she interacted, are all trying to grapple with the news of the passing of our dear sister.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour extends deepest condolences to her family, friends, community of producers and all those who mourn this profound loss.

The Ministry said it will continue to keep in its prayers the injured and the families of all those affected by this unfortunate incident.