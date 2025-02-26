The Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has officially launched the Small Grants Programme aimed at supporting biodiversity-enhancing micro-enterprises in agriculture, fisheries, and nature-based industries.

The launch took place today at the Ministry of Agriculture Conference Room, and featured remarks from Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Saboto Caesar, and National Project Coordinator for UNDP, Makini Barrow.

The programme provides a total of USD $160,500, with individual grants of up to EC$135,000 available to small farmers, agri-business operators, and fisherfolk.

The initiative seeks to promote climate-smart, resilient agricultural practices, foster market linkages, and encourage private sector partnerships for sustainable business growth.

Minister Caesar speaking at the ceremony emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting agricultural enterprises, highlighting the successful collaboration with UNDP on post-hurricane recovery efforts. He encouraged interested individuals and groups to submit their applications early and assured technical support from the Ministry of Agriculture.

Women, youth-led organizations, and cooperatives are particularly encouraged to apply.

Applications are available on the Ministry of Agriculture’s website, at its offices, and through extension officers across the country.