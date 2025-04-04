The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) earlier this week officially handed over three Automated Weather Stations (AWS) to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour and the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA).

This initiative is part of the FAO’s Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Portfolio, specifically within the Data Digitization and Livelihoods program and the Resilient Environment and Agricultural Climate Habitats (REACH) initiative.

During the ceremony, Chief Agricultural Officer, Renato Gumbs emphasized the value of these weather stations in enhancing data collection and improving the use of agricultural information.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, Hon. Saboto Caesar, expressed gratitude to the FAO for its ongoing support, highlighting how the stations will help combat the effects of climate change and benefit farmers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Agriculture, Cuthbert Knights, said the AWS technology would contribute to a more data-driven approach to agriculture, ultimately boosting productivity and sustainability in the sector.

Meanwhile, Acting General Manager of the Central Water and Sewerage Authority, Michael Creese, highlighted the importance of the weather stations, which are set to be installed in Richmond, Dumbarton, and North Union.

He assured that the CWSA’s Water Resource Division would make full use of the equipment to benefit the nation.