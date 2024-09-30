Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St. Clair Prince, is currently leading a delegation at the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Directing Council meeting held today in Washington, D.C.

The meeting focuses on critical strategies for the elimination of specific diseases, enhancing the detection and treatment of Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), and advancing Primary Health Care across the Americas.

The Directing Council meets once a year in those years when the Conference does not meet. It acts on behalf of the Conference between sessions of the Conference.

The Pan American Health Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations in charge of international health cooperation in the Americas.

