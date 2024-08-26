National Mobilization Minister Keisal Peters has extended her heartfelt gratitude to local business Debbie Store for its significant contribution to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts. In an official statement, Minister Peters commended the store’s proactive approach in supporting the affected communities.

According to the minister, shortly after Hurricane Beryl struck, the proprietors of Debbie Store reached out to the Ministry of National Mobilization, Social Development, and Postal Services with an offer of assistance. Following discussions on how best to help, Debbie Store assembled and donated pre-packed personal kits for 900 men and 900 women, demonstrating a remarkable commitment to aiding those in need.

Peters noted that the distribution of these kits began last week and is ongoing this week. The personal kits, which include essential supplies for daily living, are being distributed through the Ministry’s channels to ensure they reach those most impacted by the hurricane.

“I wish to thank the proprietors of Debbie Store for their swift and generous response,” said Minister Peters. “Their support has been invaluable in our efforts to provide immediate relief to those affected by the hurricane. This act of kindness and community spirit is deeply appreciated.”

The Ministry of National Mobilization continues to coordinate relief efforts and distribute aid to help communities recover from the storm’s impact.