St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ first female Minister of Foreign Affairs Keisal Peters says that she is honoured and humbled to be a part of Vincentian history, after being sworn in as the nation’s first female Foreign Affairs Minister.

Minister Peters during an interview with the Agency for Public Information earlier today reflected on the historic swearing in ceremony that took place on Friday August 26th.

“I am very honoured, we’ll start on that note; I am very honoured, I was very humbled to be a part of Vincentian history in that sense of being the first woman to hold the portfolio of foreign affairs minister and foreign trade minister, and as I said in my remarks at the swearing in, I have tried to live my life and to be an example for the young women who need an example of “hard work brings success”,” Minister Peters said.

Minister Peters said that it is her hope that her appointment as Foreign Affairs Minister will inspire young Vincentian men and women to overcome the many distractions that may come their way and stay focused on their dreams.