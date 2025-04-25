Hon. Keisal Peters, Minister of National Mobilization has called on the Church to continue to create a culture of compassion and a safe space for children.

Speaking on Wednesday at a Church Service to observe Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, Minister Peters said it takes a collective approach in the protection of the nation’s children.

Minister Peters stressed, “We need every voice raised, every prayer whispered, and every message echoed from every pulpit, every platform to remind our communities that a child’s tears are heaven’s heartbreak, that protecting a child is not only our social responsibility but it is our spiritual obligation.”

She noted that while the Government continues to build on policy and initiatives to support and protect the nation’s children from neglect and abuse, a collaborative approach would do even more.

Activities to observe Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month culminate with Whistle Stops today April 25th, beginning at Heritage Square through to various communities and schools.