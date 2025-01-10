In the House of Assembly on Thursday, January 9th, the Minister of National Mobilisation, Social Development, Family, Gender Affairs, and Persons with Disabilities Keisal Peters, provided an update on reported cases of gender-based violence for 2024.

Responding to a question from Opposition Senator Shevern John, the Minister revealed a breakdown of reported cases.

According to the Minister, a total of 25 adult cases were reported, with 8 cases involving males and 17 cases involving females. Additionally, the Minister highlighted concerning statistics for children, with 80 cases reported for male children and 126 cases for female children, bringing the total number of child cases to 206.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling such issues through stronger policies and support systems.