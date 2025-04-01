Minister of National Mobilization Hon. Keisal Peters is calling on Vincentians to report any case of Child Abuse or neglect, as this country commemorates Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

Delivering her message, the Minister said the protection and wellness of children is priority and the responsibility of every citizen.

She stated that “protecting children is not only the responsibility of parents; it is the responsibility of every member of society.”

“There is never an excuse for violence against children, nor is there any justification for failing to report abuse. The scars of child abuse are deep and they can last a lifetime. Children look to us to protect them and they deserve love, respect and the opportunity to thrive. Today, I call on all of us to become more vigilant and aware of the signs of child abuse.”

The Minister noted that the Government remains committed to the protection of all children, working together with families, communities and institutions.

The Child Development Division within the Ministry of National Mobilization will host a series of activities for the month of April, including a Child Abuse Awareness campaign and a Children Symposium.