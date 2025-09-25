Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Consumer Affairs, the Honorable Frederick Stephenson, actively engaged in a series of high-level meetings during the80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the sessions, Minister Stephenson held discussions with Her Excellency Elena Valtonen,Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, exploring opportunities to strengthen cooperation in key areas of mutual interest.

He also attended a luncheon hosted by the Permanent Observer of Water and Sanitation for Africa to the United Nations, which commemorated the Pact for Sustainable Development Goals and launched science-based solutions to advance clean water and sanitation initiatives.

Additionally, Minister Stephenson participated in the Taiwan Friendship Night, hosted by the TaipeiEconomic and Cultural Representative Office in New York, further reinforcing international dialogue and collaboration.