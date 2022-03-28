Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves while appearing as a guest on the Issues at Hand program aired on Sundays on WEFM provided on update on the progress being made in regards to the new hospital that is to be constructed.

Minister Gonsalves disclosed that designs for the hospital have been completed and that representatives from the World Bank were in country last week to hold a meeting concerning the various aspects of the new facility.

“The hospital, the physical structure of the hospital is completely designed. We have the designs, we have the construction drawings, and we have all the schematics for the physical design of the hospital. The list of equipment and the cost of the equipment that we need and how we are dividing the services to be used; cardiology, and radiology and all the other ologies, all of that is completely set in stone. We know what we’re doing, we know how we’re building the hospital, the physical aspects of the hospital” he said.

He then went on to speak more on the purpose of the World Bank’s visit to SVG.

“Obviously everything has gotten more expensive over the last couple years, so construction is more expensive. So we were doing some value engineering to make sure that every dollar that we plan to spend on construction is optimized and we can build it as affordably and efficiently as possible” the Finance Minister said.

Minister Gonsalves then touched on the second aspect of the World Bank’s visit.

“They also came to look at our existing equipment at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, because when the original designers designed it, they assumed, essentially, that all the equipment that we put in the new hospital would be new equipment. Since that design has taken place, we have bought things, like, just yesterday, a new CT scanner arrived at the port and we’re going to install that CT scanner over the next couple weeks. If we are buying a new CT scanner now, we don’t need to buy a brand new CT scanner in two years”

Minister Gonsalves said that this new CT scanner as well as other lab equipment bought during the COVID-19 pandemic can be transferred to the new facility.