Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture said SVG along with other OECS member states are working together on a collective approach to deal with the continued accumulation of the sargassum sea weed.

On Monday April 21st, several locations around the country such as the water front at the Kingstown Cruise Terminal, and the Owia fisheries center were covered with sea weed, creating difficulties for fishers and tourism stakeholders.

In an interview with the API yesterday, the Agriculture Minister said the ministry will continue to work with fisherfolk, along with the tourism stakeholders and the issue will also be discussed at Cabinet level.

Minister Caesar took the opportunity to advise farmers not to use the seaweed as fertilizer or mulch.

He said studies have indicated the presence of heavy metals which can be harmful and advised farmers to wait until a comprehensive study on the sea weed is completed.

Chief Fisheries Officer Jennifer Cruickshank -Howard said the sargassum has been affecting this country since 2011, with Monday’s influx being the largest amount to date.