Education Ministers across the region are poised to convene an urgent virtual conference to address the recent decision by the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) to suspend select subjects formerly offered at CSEC and CAPE levels.

Minister of Education Curtis King, speaking on radio on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, disclosed his outreach to Education Ministers within the OECS and broader CARICOM sphere following CXC’s announcement. Proposing a gathering through the Council of Human and Social Development (COHSOD), an arm of CARICOM, King emphasized the need for collective deliberation on the CXC matter.

Additionally, Minister King extended invitations to education counterparts in The Bahamas and Suriname, despite their examinations being outside CXC’s purview. Both nations pledged their support and expressed eagerness to participate in the imminent virtual meeting.

SVG’s Education Minister emphasised the widespread concern stemming from CXC’s decision, resonating with parents, policymakers, and citizens across the region. He underscored the significance of a unified approach through a regional meeting, advocating for a comprehensive analysis and recommendations to ensure the region’s best interests.