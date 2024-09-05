Minister of Education Curtis King, during an appearance on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program provided an update on the number of Union Island students and teachers who will either be attending school on mainland St. Vincent or on Union Island.

Minister King first made mention of students and teachers of the Union Island Secondary School, Mary Hutchinson Primary School and Stephanie Brown Primary School, who had opted to stay on mainland St. Vincent.

“For the Union Island Secondary School, 63 students have opted to come to St. Vincent and 13 teachers, so 63 students and 13 teachers. Stephanie Brown, 6 teachers and 78 students. Okay? 6 teachers and 78 students. And for the Mary Hutchinson Primary School, 3 teachers and 32 students.”

The education minister, then provided the number of students and teachers that have decided to remain on Union Island from the previously mentioned schools.

“For those who have decided to stay in Union Island, Mary Hutchinson 32 students, Stephanie Brown, 12 and Union Island Secondary School, 36, those are students. For the teachers, Mary Hutchinson, 6 teachers; In the case of Stephanie Brown, 5 teachers opted to stay and Union Island Secondary 8 teachers opted to stay.” He said.

The education minister said that there are 38 primary school students that will be attending different schools throughout the country, which are located nearby the private homes they are residing in. He also noted that there are few students that have not yet indicated whether they will be attending school on Union Island or on mainland St. Vincent.

He emphasized that the current arrangements put in place for students and teachers of Union Island are only temporary, while work continues to have the schools and other parts of the Southern Grenadine Island back in order.