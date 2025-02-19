In an interview on New York Living (WPIX11), the U.S. got a taste of SVG’s natural beauty and vibrant culture where Minister of Tourism, Hon. Carlos James shared why now is the perfect time to visit Forbes’ top pick for a winter escape.

Minister James touted St. Vincent and the Grenadines as being the Caribbean’s Paradise.

“It’s the Caribbean’s paradise, 32 islands and keys, the main island is St. Vincent, with number of islands, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and I would like to call it the Caribbean’s most diverse destination.

In fact, we just opened an international airport eight years ago, so it’s now the place to visit. Everyone is talking about Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

It’s so lovely there. What is unique about Saint Vincent and the Grenadines really? It’s the culture of the people, the main island St. Vincent, it’s a volcanic-based island, so it’s usually a hike to the volcano. So there’s an actual volcano on the island, black sand beaches, lovely cascading waterfalls, and of course, island hopping to the Grenadines. There’s Bequia all the way down to Union Island, Mayreau Canouan, lovely sailing waters, and it’s lovely to visit,”

Minister James highlighted the Bequia Easter Regatta, Vincy Mas and Nine Mornings as some of the festivals to enjoy in SVG as well as our local cuisine which is a mixture of Caribbean African and European flavors.

In October 2024, a new partnership was established with JetBlue to offer direct flights from NYC to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, making it easier to get here.