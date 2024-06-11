Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture Carlos James expressed deep gratitude for the privilege of being the first Tourism Minister to deliver a keynote speech at the esteemed Travel Leaders Network EDGE Conference 2024.

Addressing a gathering of over 2,000 travel advisors from across North America in Washington, DC, Minister James highlighted the allure of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, heralded as the Caribbean’s best-kept secret.

SVG’s tourism minister thanked all involved in facilitating the opportunity to showcase the captivating experience of destination SVG.

Emphasizing the destination’s exceptional qualities, the minister remarked that SVG is truly in a league of its own.

Taking place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at National Harbor in the greater Washington, DC area from June 8-10, 2024, the Travel Leaders Network EDGE Conference 2024 welcomed over 2,000 travel advisors and suppliers, including 100 Canadian member agents from across Canada and 24 Canadian supplier delegates.