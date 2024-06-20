Parliamentary representative North Leeward and Culture Minister Carlos James said he hopes to see a steel orchestra established in the constituency by the end of this year.

Minister James earlier this week disclosed that an order has already been made for brand new steel pans for the orchestra.

“By the end of this year I’m also hoping to have a pan orchestra established in North Leeward; I want the North Leeward Sports and Cultural Organization to take note of that. We have put in an order for an entire orchestra so we’ll have brand new pans donated to the constituency,” Minister James said.

Minister James also spoke of wanting to see more cultural activities decentralized and spread out into different areas of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, making mention of having local mas created North Leeward and more.