Over 60 workers have been employed on the Black Sands Resort at Peter’s Hope, according to an update provided by Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves.

The Finance Minister while noting that work on the resort had come to halt during the COVID-19 pandemic said that the work being done currently is impressive.

“The Black Sands Hotel further up the coast on the leeward side by Peter's Hope, that had ground to a halt during Covid. Really, there was there was no work being undertaken there. I understand from representatives of the developer there that they've hired over 50 people—over 60 people at this point, and they're continuing to hire additional workers there and that they're doing some very impressive work there.” Gonsalves said.

The Black Sands Resort project is being done in three phases, the current phase being the construction of 10 villas, each with five rooms.

Phases 2 and 3 will see the construction of a hotel block, consisting of a further 350 rooms.