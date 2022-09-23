While providing an update on damage brought about by recent rainfall activity over the weekend, Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel emphasized the need for afforestation to take place in an effort to mitigate the soil erosion, the aftermath of the explosive eruptions of La Soufriere volcano last year.

“The deposits from the La Soufriere volcano are still there to come and where there are exposure of the soil, there is where you are having the difficulty of that extra soil coming downstream and that is why I made mention a while ago when the Prime Minister called in, the need for us to be concerned about the afforestation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to try and alleviate the problem with soil erosion as much as possible,” Daniel said.

He added that there are areas near the volcano that are still exposed, lacking the level of coverage that is required to mitigate the amount of soil erosion that is taking place.

Minister Daniel appealed to the forestry department to continue to look into this aspect of soil erosion along the hill slopes of the La Soufriere volcano, in an effort to get it under control in as soon as possible to prevent further soil loss.