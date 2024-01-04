On January 5th, 2024, The Honorable Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, will give a keynote address at the Annual Sandals Global Sales meeting in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

This event will gather international sales executives from all branches of the Sandals sales team, including North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

The Minister’s speech aims to increase support for the island’s tourism product offering, in light of the upcoming opening of Sandals Resorts International’s newest all-inclusive resort in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

This new resort, situated between mountains and the sea against a lush rainforest backdrop, is set to welcome its first guests on March 27, 2024.

With direct flights to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from London Heathrow, Miami International, JFK in New York and Pearson International in Toronto, Canada, the 50-plus-acre resort will offer 301 rooms, including Two-Story Overwater Villas, meandering rivers, and other “Sandals Firsts.”

Minister James expressed his satisfaction with the sustainable tourism development taking shape, stating “all eyes are on St. Vincent and the Grenadines as an emerging tourism destination.”

The Sandals Global Sales meeting is a crucial platform to promote the island’s tourism potential, and we are thrilled to have Minister James represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines.