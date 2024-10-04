Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar, has touted the resilience of St. Vincent and the Grenadines following the impact of the passage of Hurricane Beryl, as he welcomed visitors ahead of the 2024 Caribbean Week of Agriculture (CWA).

Minister Caesar made these remarks during a promotional video for the event which is being hosted by St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“CWA, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, will be an excellent event. I take this opportunity to welcome my colleague ministers from around the Caricom region, all stakeholders, not only locally, regionally, but globally, to come to St. Vincent and the Grenadines to celebrate with our farmers and our fishers. Of course, we are still very early in the recovery days, course, Hurricane Beryl. On July 1st, we experienced the onslaughts of the vagaries of climate change. St. Vincent and the Grenadines, we are resilient. And we look forward to welcoming everyone as we celebrate Caribbean Week of Agriculture 2024 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

Minister Caesar speaks ahead of SVG’s hosting of CWA 2024.

The event, set to commence on Monday October 7th and conclude on Friday October 11th, will serve as a platform to engage key stakeholders in agriculture in both the public and private sectors, and foster partnerships that are crucial for sustainable agricultural development.

This year’s CWA is intended to coordinate efforts to reduce the impact of climate change on food production systems and encourage investment in climate-smart actions.