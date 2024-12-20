Minister of Fisheries Saboto Caesar has voiced strong support for the installation of tracking devices on fishing boats in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative on Monday, Caesar revealed that 30 tracking devices have already been installed on fishing vessels, with over 100 additional devices to be made available for purchase by fishermen soon. He emphasized the importance of equipping as many boats as possible to enhance maritime safety and efficiency.

The Minister also announced plans to employ an economist to analyze the data collected from the devices, ensuring the information is effectively used to support the fishing industry’s development.