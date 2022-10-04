Minister of Agriculture Saboto Ceasar is currently in Antigua and Barbuda with a delegation for the 21st Eastern Caribbean Ministerial Meeting on Fisheries and the Sustainable Use of Marine Resources.

The Delegation headed by the minister left the state on Sunday October 2 and includes Director of Grenadines Affairs Edwin Snagg and Deputy Director of Grenadines Affairs Carlos Williams.

The two-day meeting, which convened on Monday October 3, will deal with issues of food security, sustainable development as it relates to the marine resources as well as coastal and marine protection in the face of climate change.

The Agriculture minister delivered the opening remarks at the two-day session highlighting this country’s strides in developing the Blue economy as well as regional collaborative approaches in dealing with climate change.