Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar joined numerous specially invited guests as the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) celebrated its first 80 years of existence.

Minister Caesar participated in the celebration ceremony in his capacity as Dean of the Ministers of Agriculture of the Americas.

“Henry Wallace planted a seed and produced a beautiful plant. Millions of people in our hemisphere are working day to day, and we can’t have all of them here in this room today. But IICA’s hard work will continue to have a positive impact not only in our hemisphere, but around the world”, remarked Caesar.

“Twenty years from now, we will celebrate 100 years of IICA. For all the future Directors General: you will stand on the shoulders of giants. There are four fundamental tenets for development: there must always be a clear expression of political will, there is an important need for a legal framework, the factors of production must be mobilized and there must be a clear process for implementation”, the agriculture minister added.

The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) celebrated its first 80 years of existence with the official opening of the Plaza of Agriculture of the Americas, a public space constructed at the front of the organization’s headquarters in San Jose, Costa Rica.



The new plaza, which was declared a site of public interest by the Government of Costa Rica, seeks to highlight the value of agriculture, the rural world and biodiversity in an urban setting.