Minister of National Mobilisation, Social Development, Local Government, Gender Affairs, Family Affairs, Housing and Informal Settlement Orando Brewster has highlighted the vital role that women have played and continue play in the response to natural disasters and effects of climate change.

Minister Brewster highlighted this during his International Women’s Day address yesterday Tuesday March 8th.

“Women’s role and involvement over the past few years in response to the adverse effects of natural disasters has grown exponentially, highlighting environmental resilience and disaster risk reduction in the fight against climate change.” He said.

Minister Brewster also discussed the shift in attitudes in society to women’s worth and contributions.

“In recent times St. Vincent and the Grenadines has seen and witnessed a significant change and attitudinal shift in women’s and society’s true thoughts about women’s worth and their contribution to the development of the country” Brewster said.

Brewster in his address praised the advancement of women in the blue, green, and orange economies in SVG.

Minister Brewster on vital role of women in response to climate change.