Minister of Housing, Youth, and Sports Dr. Orando Brewster led a delegation to St. Lucia earlier today August 7th, 2024, aboard SVG’s flagship vessel, Captain Hugh Mulzac.

A Facebook post from the RSVGPF discloses the delegation included Superintendent of Police, Mr. Junior Simmons, the Officer in charge of Police Youth Clubs, Sgt. Stephen Billy, the National Coordinator of Police Youth Clubs, and others.

The purpose of this trip was to transport 31 St. Lucian counterparts who took part in the annual Police Youth Clubs Summer Camp at the Central Leeward Secondary School from July 21st to August 5th.

Minister Brewster and the SOP engaged in discussions with St. Lucia’s Commissioner of Police Mrs. Crusita Descartes-Pelius, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Mr. Albert Charlery.

Commissioner Descartes-Pelius thanked the Government and People of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for safely repatriating the campers.

Minister Brewster expressed interest in strengthening the bonds between Police Youth Clubs in the region.

Mrs. Descartes-Pelius generously donated 200 cases of bottled water to the RSVGPF for relief efforts after the damage caused by Hurricane Beryl in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Brewster accepted the donation on behalf of the Government and People of SVG.