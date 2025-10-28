The Government has announced that in addition to the minimum NIS pension of $320 monthly, it will pay through the NIS an additional $40 monthly.

This will bring the minimum NIS monthly pension to $360.

Also, pensioners will receive a three-month back-payment of $120 for the months of September to November 2025.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said for this support for the four-month period to the end of December, 2025, it will cost the treasury shy of one quarter of a million dollars.

He also pointed out that there is an attendant funeral grant for the family of an NIS pensioner.

Currently, there are 1,910 pensioners at the NIS who are on minimum pension, out of nearly 10,000 pensioners overall on NIS.