Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has called out media outlets for scrutinizing her appearance, describing it as “bullying” rather than journalism.

In a three-minute Instagram video, the 21-year-old highlighted headlines that criticized her hair, face, body, and style, stating that some articles unfairly claim she looks older than her age.

Brown, who has been in the spotlight since childhood, said the scrutiny stems from unrealistic expectations that she should remain unchanged since her early Stranger Things days.

“The fact that adult writers are dissecting my face and body is disturbing,” she said, urging for a change in how young women are treated in the media.

Brown received support from fellow actors, including Sarah Jessica Parker and Enola Holmes co-star Louis Partridge, who praised her for speaking out.