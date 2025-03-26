A physical training exercise for Antigua and Barbuda Defense Force (ABDF) recruits went awry when a privately owned vehicle collided with a group of military personnel near the US Former Air Station, leaving multiple service members injured.

According to Loop News, the incident occurred at approximately 5:30 am yesterday.

Within 20 minutes of the collision, emergency services were rushed to the scene.

Injured recruits and staff sustained multiple injuries including head, neck, back, shoulder, and foot trauma.

They were immediately stabilized and transported to Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

Police are working to determine the exact circumstances of the collision.