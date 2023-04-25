Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says their top-of-the-table game against Manchester City will not decide the Premier League title.

League leaders Arsenal are five points above Pep Guardiola’s side before Wednesday’s match at Etihad Stadium.

However, City have two games in hand on the Gunners who have drawn three league matches in succession.

“We knew we had to go to Etihad, it will be difficult, but will it decide the season? No,” Arteta said.

Arsenal, who last won the Premier League in 2004, drew 3-3 against bottom-placed Southampton on Friday, after squandering two-goal leads against both West Ham and Liverpool.