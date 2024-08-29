The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service is monitoring a tropical wave currently located over the central Tropical Atlantic Ocean. The system is generating some disorganized showers and thunderstorms, and while the formation chances are low at this time, conditions could become more favorable for development in the coming days.

According to the latest update from the meteorological service, environmental conditions are becoming increasingly conducive for the gradual development of this system. The tropical wave is projected to continue moving westward at speeds of 10 to 15 mph, with the potential for a tropical depression to form by early next week as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.

Despite the current low formation chance of near 0 percent through the next 48 hours, there is a medium chance—about 40 percent—that the system could evolve into a tropical depression over the next seven days. As the system progresses, it is expected to shift its path westward to west-northwestward across portions of the eastern Caribbean Sea during the middle of next week.