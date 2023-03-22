Mesut Ozil, the former Arsenal, Real Madrid and Germany midfielder, has announced his retirement at the age of 34.

Writing on Instagram, Ozil said that it was becoming “more and more clear that it’s time to leave the big stage of football”, with injuries playing a part in his decision.

According to Sky Sports Ozil’s final game came on February 2, when he was substituted at half-time during Istanbul Basaksehir’s 1-0 defeat in the Turkish Super Lig. It was one of just two starts he made for the club after being signed last summer.

Ozil has enjoyed a successful international career, earning 92 caps for Germany and starting in the 1-0 win over Argentina as they lifted the 2014 World Cup.