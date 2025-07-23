The men’s empowerment project, titled ‘Technical Assistance for Men’s Employment and Entrepreneurship Development’ (TAMEED) Project, implemented by the Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. (CED), with funding from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, ended with a Closing and Grant Awards Ceremony, held on Friday July 18th , 2025.

The culmination of the project was marked with a number of businesses receiving seed fund injections, totaling XCD$220,000 that are expected to improve and expand their businesses.

The financial grants were disbursed among thirty-six (36) entrepreneurs, who completed the men’s empowerment project.

The project was developed by the CED to equip male entrepreneurs with the skills necessary for sustainable growth and development in their enterprises.

Its main focus was on personal and professional development, mentorship, and financial grants.

Thirty-four (34) participants were recipients of grants of XCD$5,000 each, while the winners of the Business Pitch Competition held on July 15th, received XCD$15,000 and $10,000 for first and second place respectively.

Addressing the Closing and Grant Awards Ceremony at the Lecture Hall of the UWI Global Campus, General Manager of the CED, Ronette Lewis, promised that they will continue to provide technical support to the grant recipients even though the project has ended.

She said that over the next few months, the CED would continue to monitor the businesses to see how the grants are invested, and how the entrepreneurs are implementing their training into their operations.