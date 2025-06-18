A Men’s Empowerment Business Symposium, entitled, “Power in Connection: Collaborating & Networking for Men’s Business Growth”is scheduled to take place tomorrow June 19th, at the Kingstown Baptist Church beginning at 9:00am.

The Symposium will bring together the participants in the Technical Assistance for Men’s Employment and Entrepreneurship (TAMEED) Project, with innovators, entrepreneurs, financial institutions and business agencies to discuss challenges and solutions that are affecting the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The symposium is being organized by the Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. (CED).

The Opening Ceremony will be addressed by Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology, Honourable Camillo Gonsalves; Minister of Housing, Youth and Sports, Honourable Orando Brewster; and CED General Manager, Mrs. Ronette Lewis.

Lecturer, author and business consultant, Dr. Julian Ferdinand, will deliver the feature address.

Following the opening ceremony, there will be a panel discussion at 10am on the topic, “Strategic Investment for Innovation and Sustainable Business Growth”.

The panelists are Stewart Haynes, Executive Director of the National Insurance Services (NIS); Mr. Anthony Regisford, Executive Director of the SVG Chamber of Industry and Commerce; Mr. Paul Morris, Managing Director of MAVCOM; Mr. Alexis John, Managing Director of Fanfare SVG; Miss Glendris Holder, owner of Leb’Elle Foot and Nail Clinic; and youth entrepreneur Mr. Dominic Frederick, owner of Seafood Sensation and Superior Farms SVG.