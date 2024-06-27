The names of Jamaica’s 15-member Sexual Harassment Tribunal that has been established to hear and determine complaints and to make awards under the provisions of the Sexual Harassment Act were recently made public by the country’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange.

Minister Grange, who made the disclosure during her contribution to the Sectoral Debate in Jamaica’s House of Representatives, said the members “have all met the fit and proper eligibility requirements specified in the Act”.

The Sexual Harassment (Protection and Prevention) Act was operationalised on July 3, 2023.