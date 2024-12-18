Powerhouse vocalist Melly Rose and Afeisha Brown have unveiled the captivating visualizer for their holiday anthem, ‘Christmas Is Here’, which features Crazy.

Highlighting the breathtaking greenery and vibrant beauty of the Caribbean, the video has already racked up an impressive over 88,000 views in just 48 hours, spreading festive cheer to fans worldwide.

The visualizer combines stunning visuals with the duo’s soulful vocals, delivering a heartfelt celebration of the holiday season.

With its warm, joyful energy and scenic Caribbean landscapes, ‘Christmas Is Here’ is quickly becoming the ultimate soundtrack for the season.

Fans can check out the visualizer now on Melly Rose’s Instagram page (@mellyroseofficial) and experience the magic of Christmas through her signature artistry.